Rhonda Boudreaux Zeringue, 58, a native and resident of Schriever, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 5, 2024.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Ordoyne Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at St. Bridget Catholic church from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Eric Zeringue; mother, Earline Boudreaux; sons, Derick Zeringue (Kailey) and Sean Zeringue (Amy); her daughter in love, Kaytlyn Rivero (Kenny); grandchildren, Liam and Landon Zeringue, Jake, Ally and Ashley Spencer, Kensi Rivero; brother, Ricky A. Boudreaux (Vickie) ; 2 godchildren and her loving yorkie companion, Mollie Beth.

She is preceded in death by her father, Roy A. Boudreaux, brother Rudy A. Boudreaux.

Rhonda loved whole-heartedly. If you knew her, she never met a stranger. To know her was to love her. Rhonda was full of life. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed Mardi Gras, as you could find her riding with the krewe of Aquarius. She enjoyed bowling as a kid, and once took city champs with her mom. She enjoyed camping, riding around, and anything else that involved being with her loving husband, Eric.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.