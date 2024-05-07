Richard Anthony Rogers, 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2024 at 5:24pm. Richard was a native and resident of Houma, LA.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until 10:30am. A Memorial Service will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 10:30am with inurnment following services at Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, LA.

Richard is survived by his loving family; his sister, Jeannette Rogers; nieces, Lisa Lirette-West, Kathleen Lirette (David), Kelly Watler; and several loving great niece and nephews.

Richard is preceded in passing by parents, Olden and Gertrude Crochet Rogers; his brother, Elward Anthony Rogers “Buck”; and nephew, Richard Anthony Rogers.

Richard, Sandyfoot, was an avid ham radio operator. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Richard Rogers.