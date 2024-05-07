Richard Anthony Rogers

Keith Michael Hodge
May 7, 2024
Eric James Fontenot
May 7, 2024
Keith Michael Hodge
May 7, 2024
Eric James Fontenot
May 7, 2024

Richard Anthony Rogers, 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2024 at 5:24pm.  Richard was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until 10:30am.  A Memorial Service will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 10:30am with inurnment following services at Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, LA.

Richard is survived by his loving family; his sister, Jeannette Rogers; nieces,  Lisa Lirette-West, Kathleen Lirette (David), Kelly Watler; and several loving great niece and nephews.

Richard is preceded in passing by parents, Olden and Gertrude Crochet Rogers; his brother, Elward Anthony Rogers “Buck”; and nephew, Richard Anthony Rogers.


Richard, Sandyfoot, was an avid ham radio operator. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Richard Rogers.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 7, 2024

Eula Mae Guy Trahan

Read more