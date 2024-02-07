Richard “Butch” Earl Page, Sr., 78 years old, a native of New Orleans and resident of Dularge and most recently Broussard LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, February 2nd, 2024. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, February 9th, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

Butch is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Lois Healy Page; son, Richard “Richie” Earl Page, Jr. (Jeannie); son, Robert Edward “Eddie” Page (Ashley); daughter, Rachel Ellen “Rae” Cocke (Nicholas); granddaughters, Adriana M. Cocke, Kaitie Page & Karoline Page; honorary son and best friend, Dean Naquin; honorary daughter, Anna Meaux Page; loving and devoted brothers & sisters, Steven “Stevie” Ransbottom (Agnes), James Darrel Ransbottom (Sandy), Margaret Page Powell (Alton); Linda Ransbottom Martinez (Martin); Shirley Ransbottom Benoit (Nathan); and so many nieces and nephews.

Butch was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Theda Fay and Herbert Ransbottom; four brothers, Sidney Ray Page, Herbert Neal Ransbottom, Donald Gene Ransbottom and Ronald Dean Ransbottom.

No one liked a story as much as Butch and telling his story is bittersweet. Butch’s story began in Yazoo, Mississippi October 28, 1945. Living in New Orleans is where he met and married Lois – the love of his life on July 23, 1966. They later settled in Theriot and raised their 3 children. Butch retired but never stopped working. His favorite job was taking care of his family and of course, telling stories.

Butch did not know a stranger and loved talking to anyone. His family and friends knew that the stories may be the same stories told but enjoyed hearing them every time.

He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends for his delicious pancakes, his animated story telling, his comical mispronunciation of most of the English language, his generosity and his ever-present willingness to all those in need of a helping hand.

The irony is not lost on us that he passed on a Friday and his services will be on a Friday.

His gals and fellas will strive to live by his positive energy and remember Every day is Friday.

The family would like to give special thanks to Acadian Ambulance, specifically William Garrett Kent and Natashia Pomerlee; the ER staff and ICU 7th East Floor of Oschner Lafayette General and most specifically the staff of Calcutta House. Without the excellent and compassionate care of all of these professionals, Butch’s family would have been lost.

