Richard Dallas Ardoin, 64, was born on November 7, 1958 in New Orleans, LA. He was a resident of Houma, LA who passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

He is survived by his children, Amanda Bonvillain, Amber Ardoin, and Eric Ardoin (Kady); grandchildren, Christopher Bonvillain, Kennedy Ardoin, MacKenzie Becnel and Everett Ardoin; sisters, Lisa Ardoin King (David) and Pamela Ardoin Halter (Ronald); nieces, Ashley Simmons (Sean), Darrel Ardoin(Logan), Mathew King, Abbey Larsen (Nick), Angela Ardoin Orgeron (Jason), Curtis Ardoin (Kelsey), Jeremy Garman (Angela), and Aja Brown (Chris); 6 great nieces and 7 great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lola (Breland) Ardoin and Paul Curtis Ardoin Sr.; and brother, Paul Curtis Ardoin Jr. (Pamela Darby).

The family would like to thank Billy Crochet for being there for Ricky in his last weeks.

Ricky loved to be in the outdoors. He loved fishing, boating, and skiing in his younger years. He had a love for pool and darts. He worked very well with his hands; he could build just about anything.

There will be no services held.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.