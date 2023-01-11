Richard “Dick” Henry Dillon

Richard “Dick” Dillon, 86, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully January 11, 2023.

A visitation will be held in his honor Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Gathering Center at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of fifty-nine years Carol DeClouet Dillon; his two sons, Richard “Rick” Dillon and wife Tommie Lynn Fleming Dillon and Gregory “Greg” Thomas Dillon; daughter, Laina Lynn Dillon LeBoeuf and husband John LeBoeuf. “Paups” will be sadly missed by his six grandsons—Henry Richard Dillon, Tyler and Austin Dillon, whose mom is Tandi Webb Candies, Andre, Christian, and Thomas LeBoeuf; and one granddaughter, Megan Dillon Lilley, whose mom is Joan Walker, and wife Katherine “Katie” Quave Lilley. Dick is also survived by one great grandson, Charles Oliver LeBoeuf, son of Andre LeBoeuf and Savannah Villavaso; and one sister, Sue Dillon Winters of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil O. Dillon and Winnie Webre; and one brother, Butch Dillon.

Dick was a parishioner of Maria Immaculata Catholic Church. He was a Civil Engineer and worked in Marine Construction for 50+ years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and wood working and built many airplanes and wooden boats over the years.

The family would like to express thanks and appreciation for the loving care Dick received from Dr. Craig Wade and Haydel Memorial Hospice. Special thanks go out to his amazing children and grandchildren who visited and cared for him for the past several months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory for masses at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church.

