Richard E. “Dickie” Johnson Jr., 83, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and his favorite fur babies on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm, with his Celebration of Life at 6:30 pm.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Bonnie Johnson; children, Scott Johnson (Peggy), Kim Steele (Craig), Monique Bergeron (Buster), and Clint Johnson (Gina); grandchildren, Michelle, Brian, Brandon, Katie, Sarah, Madison, Luke, Noah, Bayli, Nicholas, Ethan, Tyler, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Bryce, Isabel, Hunter, Handon, Brenner, Sydney, Blair, Emma, and Julia, and one baby on the way; and many extended family members and dear friends who were like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard “Rickie” Johnson, III; parents, Richard Johnson, Sr. and Gertie Johnson; brothers, Barry Johnson and his infant brother.

Dickie will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a good friend. He will also be remembered for his gentle soul, sense of humor, his love for the outdoors, and his dedication to hard work. Dickie never met a stranger and everyone who knew him loved him and never forgot him. His favorite quote was “You never have a bad day, no matter what.” Which signified his character and his way of life, which drew everyone to his positive energy. Dickie loved spending time with his family and friends, and cherished his grandchildren very much. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out and sent prayers and well-wishes during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bonnie Johnson.

