Richard J. Boquet Sr., 76, a native of Grand Bois, Louisiana and a resident of Lockport, passed away on March 6, 2023

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm.

He is survived by his son, Randy Boquet; daughter, Deairdra “Toni” Boquet; companion, Kim Bernard Suggs; brother, Sonny Price; sister, Cindy Cunningham; grandchildren, Chase Boquet, Zach Boquet, Lorraine Blackwell, Trenton Boquet, and Brycelin Maturine.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Champagne Price; son, Richard Boquet Jr. Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.