Richard James Cook, 51, a resident of Houma, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Richard was born August 17, 1970, in Houma, the son of Allison Webster Cook III and Edelia Billiot Duplantis.

Richard loved watching Nascar. His favorite racer was number 88. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and calling his sisters. Richard would give the shirt off his back and he never met a stranger. When Richard made a friend, he made a friendship for life. His loved ones will cherish his memory forever.

With deep sorrow, Richard leaves behind his two daughters, Sabrina Lodrigue and partner Mario and Allison Dean and partner Glen; one son, Tom Lodrigue and wife Rebecca; 12 grandchildren; five sisters, Kathleen Gregoire and partner Ken, Janice Cook and partner Randy, Ellen Cook Bourg and husband Hershell, Cynthia Cook Magallon and husband Jessie, Hope Duplantis and partner Netty; one brother, Chris Duplantis and wife Amy; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend Yolie Eddins.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Edelia Duplantis; father, Allison Cook III; step-father, Arthur Duplantis; brother, Adam “Peewee” Gregoire; niece, Candas Hebert. Pallbearers will be Tyler Duplantis, Chris Duplantis, Todd Bascle Jr. Tom Lodrigue, Adam Hebert, and Mario Marie. The honorary pallbearer will be Paul Cook.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Twin City Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Richard will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.