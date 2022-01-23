Richard John Charpentier, 77, a native of upper Little Caillou and a resident of Bayou Blue, died January 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Houma, on Sunday, January 23rd from 6 pm until 9 pm and will continue at St. Louis Catholic Church, in Bayou Blue, on Monday, January 24th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Ann Picou Charpentier; son, Darrin P. Charpentier; daughters, Denise M. and husband Joey Duplantis, Tanya A. and husband, Mark Bolton; 5 grandchildren, Matthew and Fr. Daniel Duplantis, Emily and husband, Simon Braud; Claire and Grace Bolton. He is also survived by his brothers, Avery (Caroline) and Ronnie Hebert (Sue); sisters, Judy Himel (Rene) and Mary Blanchard.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Charpentier Duplantis and step father, Emery Duplantis. He is also preceded in death by his biological father, Andrew Hebert and brother, Andrew Hebert Jr.

He was a member of the Bayou Blue Knights of Columbus, Fr. August Vandebilt Assembly, American Legion and the Woodmen of the World. He was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church, a former religion teacher, church parish council member, a Eucharistic minister, church reader and commentator. He was a veteran of the US Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was devoted to his family, his community and his God.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the seminarian fund “Pennies for Priests” at St. Louis Church in his name.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.