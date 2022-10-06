Richard Paul Cantrelle Sr., 76, a native of Cutoff and a resident of Houma, passed away on October 2, 2022.
Service is pending.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie H. Cantrelle; Son, Paul Cantrelle; brothers, James B and Philip J. Cantrelle; grandchildren, Sean, Lauren, Jakob and Noah Cantrelle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Rosie Cantrelle; Brother, Ronald J. Cantrelle.
A Fisherman’s Prayer
God grant that I may live to fish
For another shinning day
But when my final cast is made
I then most humbly pray
When nestled in your landing net
As I lay peacefully asleep
You’ll smile at me and say
That I am “Good enough to Keep”
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.