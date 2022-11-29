Richard “Ricky” Sagona Jr., 60, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen Brown Sagona; son, Richard P. Sagona III and his fiancé, Macie Gautreaux; daughter, Ashley Sagona Dupont and husband Bennett; mother, Patricia Bergeron Sagona; brothers, Randy Sagona, Sr. and Robby Sagona; and grandchildren, Cullen Sagona, Sophia Sagona, Kiah Dupont, Grant Dupont, and Alexander Sagona.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard P. Sagona, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Frank, Sr. and Louise Sagona; maternal grandparents, Wilbert, Sr. and Edith Bergeron; and in-laws, Jerry Hemphill and Dalton Brown.

Ricky loved spending time with his family, friends, and his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

