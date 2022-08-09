December 22, 1957 – August 8, 2022

Richard Simon Mabile, 64, a native of Donaldsonville, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 8, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his wife Sara Mabile; Two Daughters, Jackie Mabile, Elizabeth Mabile; Two Sons, John Mabile (Shandi), Simon Mabile (Megan), grandchildren, Kaiden, Noah, Collin, Ayden, Corbin, Liam, Ian, Sara, Caroline, Reid, Ethan, mother Cecile Mabile, brother Mark Mabile and sister Cindy Grandin

He was preceded in death by his father Caroll Mabile.