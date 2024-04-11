Richard Terry Harris, 68, passed away at his home on March 28, 2024 at 9:15am. Richard was a native of Dorsey MS and a resident of Houma, LA.

Terry is survived by his loving children, Amanda Logan, Richard Harris II, and Christopher Harris.

He is preceded in passing by his parents, George Harris and Bettye Walton Harris.

Richard (Terry) Harris was a loving father and friend to all.

Terry also was also a life long New Orleans Saints fan and avid golfer with his friends.

Terry was always grateful for everyone in his life that helped him in any way.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Richard Harris.