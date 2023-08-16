Richard “Rat” Thomas Sr., 74, a native of Haynesville, LA and resident of Gray, departed this life and returned home on August 7, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday,August 11, 2023 from 5pm to 9pm, with the funeral service to begin at 7pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Burial will take place Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2pm in Old Town Cemetery, Hwy 534 in Haynesville, LA.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Verna Daigle Thomas; children, Denise Dufrene and husband Brent, Robert Thomas and wife Christie; grandsons, Blake Dufrene and Jackson Thomas; mother, Margaret Thomas; sister, Janine “Neenie” Boudreaux and husband Donald; and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters in law and brothers in law.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Thomas Jr.; father, John “JR” Thomas; and brother, Barry Thomas.

Richard was an avid hunter and bowler. He loved his Harley Davidson but most of all his family, especially his grandsons. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

The family would like to give a special thanks Bayou Cane Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, and the staff at Terrebonne General CCU and ER.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.