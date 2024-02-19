Rick Anthony Brunet, 36, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, LA went to heaven on Friday, February 16, 2024 after his brave battle against cancer.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Bayou Blue, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 9:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2 in Houma, LA.

Rick is survived by his mother, Tammy Blanchard Pitre and her husband Kerry Pitre; his father, Randy Paul Brunet; brothers, Kirk Blanchard (Haley), and Jesse Brunet; sister, Jamie Brunet; nephews, Connor and Casen Blanchard, and Bowie Thibodeaux; grandparents, Gloria and Jack Morris; his aunt and uncle, Dixie and Brian Rothrock; uncle, Louis A. Blanchard II; and his fur baby of 8-years, Franco.

He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Cinderella Pinell Blanchard; grandfather, George Brunet; uncles, Melvin and Ricky Brunet; and great-grandparents, Bruce John and Agnes Dupre Pinell, and Alton and Walterine Hebert Fonseca.

Rick loved life and lived it to the fullest. His smile was contagious and his heart was the biggest for his family, friends and his pet Franco. He loved many and was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

In lieu of plants and flowers, the family requests donations be given to them directly to help with Rick’s medical expenses.

