Ricky Joseph Dupre

June 1, 1962 – June 30, 2021

Ricky “Skid Row” Joseph Dupre, 59, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on June 30, 2021.

He is survived by his Niece, Tina Gamberella; brothers, Arthur Dupre Sr. and wife Veronica, Thomas Dupre and wife Lillian, Peter Dupre and wife Liz; sisters, Dianna Foret, Shirley Dupre, Nancy Boquet, Melissa Robichaux and husband Darren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Dupre Sr.; mother, Alea Dupre; sisters, Judy Lyons, Dolores Gamberella; brother, Nolan Dupre.

His passion was fishing, trawling, and spending time with family and friends. We will miss him very much. May he rest in peace.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.