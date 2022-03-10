January 18, 1959 – March 4, 2022

Ricky Paul Labit, 63, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held at a later time.

He is survived by his children, Richard Q. Labit, Robert Leon J. Labit, and Lindsey Phillips; mother, Helen A. Labit; grandchildren, Madison, Kobie, and Leah Phillips; sister, Rhonda LeCompte (Barry); former wife, Kim Gallicio; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Labit, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Leon Labit, Sr. and Marie Breaux; maternal grandparents, Edward Authement and Ruth Bourg; brothers, Randy and Ronnie Labit; and nephews, Lynn and Trevor Labit.

Ricky was a parishioner of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. He enjoyed making crafts in his workshop, fishing and working on his land, and spending time with family and friends. Ricky will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations and masses can be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Donations can also be made to an organization of your choice.

