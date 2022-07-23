Ricky Thibodaux

July 22, 2022

October 29, 1955  July 21, 2022



Ricky Joseph Thibodaux, 66, died Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 7:41 p.m. Born October 29, 1955 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lorraine Morvant Thibodaux; son, Garrett Thibodaux and wife Suzanne “Suzy” Thibodaux; siblings, Willie Thibodaux and Gloria Thibodeaux.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Norris Thibodaux, Sr. and Noemie “Theresa” Thibodaux; siblings, Norris Thibodaux, Jr., Robert Thibodaux, Russell Thibodaux, Shawn Thibodaux, Betty Thibodaux; father and mother in law, Ned and Ouida Morvant.

Ricky was a very giving, selfless person. He was a loving husband, father and friend and enjoyed fishing and LSU football. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

