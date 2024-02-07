Rill Patricia Holbrook

February 7, 2024
February 7, 2024
February 7, 2024
February 7, 2024

Rill Patricia Holbrook, 60, a native of Schriever and resident of Chacahoula, passed away at 4:00 AM on February, 1 2024.


No visitation to be held. Private service to be held at a later date with interment at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Chacahoula.

She is survived by her mother, Lovely Ann Holbrook; sister, Rachel Picou (Calvin, Jr.); brother, Roger Holbrook, Jr.; nieces, Christie Thomas (Robbie) and Claire Hebert (Joshua); nephew, Joshua Picou (Cassidy Wright); two great nephews, Jackson Thomas and Jace Hebert; one great niece, Charli Peyton Hebert; aunts, Rena Gagneaux and Ruth Cortez (Huey, Sr.); uncle, Leonard Naquin, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her significant other, Mickey LeBlanc; father, Roger Holbrook, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Esther and Leonard Naquin, Sr; paternal grandparents, Artie and Degarmo Holbrook; uncles, Roland Naquin and Nolan Naquin; cousins, Brent Gagneaux and Tommy Naquin.


She will be missed by her cat Money Penny.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

