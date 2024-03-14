Rita Naquin Pellegrin, age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024. She was a native of Montegut and resident of Houma.Please check back for service time and date.

Rita is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Murphy Joseph Pellegrin, Jr.; children, Ricky Pellegrin, Donna Barrios (Rocky), Vicki Olivier (Thomas); grandchildren, Erica Christoff (Robert), Heidi Broussard, Terry Broussard (Dawn), Dustin Olivier (Stacy), Kimberly Rivere (Jared), Bryson Olivier (Angel); great-grandchildren, Coby, Dylan, Caleb, Braeden, Gage, Hailly, Harrison, Katherine, Brody, Chloe, Delilah; sisters, Earline Coulon (C.J.), Gladys Brown (Jim), Margie Chandler, Angeline McKellar.

Rita is preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda; parents, Stella and Delvis Naquin.

Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who never knew a stranger. She loved cooking, baking and feeding anyone who walked through her door. She was the heart of her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.