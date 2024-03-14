Rita Naquin Pellegrin

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish team up to host “Unity in the Community” EventMarch 14, 2024
Please check back for service time and date.
Rita is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Murphy Joseph Pellegrin, Jr.; children, Ricky Pellegrin, Donna Barrios (Rocky), Vicki Olivier (Thomas); grandchildren, Erica Christoff (Robert), Heidi Broussard, Terry Broussard (Dawn), Dustin Olivier (Stacy), Kimberly Rivere (Jared), Bryson Olivier (Angel); great-grandchildren, Coby, Dylan, Caleb, Braeden, Gage, Hailly, Harrison, Katherine, Brody, Chloe, Delilah; sisters, Earline Coulon (C.J.), Gladys Brown (Jim), Margie Chandler, Angeline McKellar.
Rita is preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda; parents, Stella and Delvis Naquin.
Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who never knew a stranger. She loved cooking, baking and feeding anyone who walked through her door. She was the heart of her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.