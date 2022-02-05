Rita Richard Bourg 91, a native of Acadia Parish- rural area of Crowley/Estherwood, LA was a resident of Larose since 1967- 1979, then again from 1995 to present.

She is survived by her sons Michael, Steven, Sid (wife Celeste), daughters Kim Louviere (husband Keith), and Robin Callais (husband Jon). She was blessed with 10 grandchildren – Michelle (Alan), Raynee (James), Trevor, Matt (Celima), Jared (Ashley), Josh, Megan (Jonathan), Joni, Ryan (Crystal), Cecilia, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Rita was a banker for 43 years, bookkeeper at a nursing home, cook for Holy Rosary priests, library clerk and office clerk for a Technical College. She graduated in 1947 as valedictorian of her high school class, was the star of her basketball team, rode a horse to school, attended USL and Spencer’s Business College. Rita was an active church member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. She served on the Pastoral Council, Liturgy committee, Eucharistic minister, commentator, lector and a member of the Ladies Alter Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Shereld Bourg and parents Sidney and Rose Richard.

Special thanks for all the caregivers and professionals who provided her with comfort and love, namely St. Joseph Hospice, Lady of the Sea Hospital, the Home Health therapists from Lady of the Sea, Dr. Camille Pitre, Dr. Amanda Rogers and their staff at Lady of the Sea Medical Clinic Larose. Her family is also very thankful to Fr PJ Madden for administering the Last Rites and offering heart-warming memories of time he witnessed with her during his assignment at Our Lady of the Rosary in Larose.

Visitation will be at 10 am until funeral time at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, on Wednesday, February 9th. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.