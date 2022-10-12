Roanna Naquin

Roanna “Peanut” Kern Naquin, 67, a native of Houma, Louisiana and a resident of Montgomery, Texas, passed away too soon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, at 10:00AM at Chauvin Funeral Home in Dauphine Chapel.

Roanna is survived by her two loving sons: Jason M. Naquin, Jared P. Naquin and his wife Stephanie; her sister, Deborah Kern Knoblock; brother, Roland A. Kern, Jr. and his wife Debbie; sister, Jennifer Gilliam and her husband Wendel; brother, Byron M. Kern and his wife Brenda; her four grandchildren: Ethan, Jaelyn, Cason, and Brody; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, other family members, and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Barry P. Naquin; parents, Roland A. Kern, Sr. and Gloria Leblanc Kern; grandparents: Thomas and Claudia Valence, Cleophas and Noella Leblanc; and brother-in-law, Dan Knoblock.

Roanna was a light in this world that cannot be replaced. She dedicated her life to serving her family, friends, and community. Over the span of her life, she was a proud member of many organizations such as, Woodmen of the World, Les Amis de la Chanson, Aphrodite Women’s Carnival Club, and The Bonterra Singers in her community of Bonterra. She’ll forever be remembered for her love of music, animals, and traveling the world.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the ASPCA or your local SPCA.

