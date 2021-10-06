October 26, 1950 – September 29, 2021

Robert “Bob” Browning Jr., 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 12:23pm. Bob was a native of Grenada, MS and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Services on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at First United Methodist in Houma, LA at 9:00am with Ministry Services to begin at 11:00am. With the conclusion of services following the 11:00am Ministry Service.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Bama Clay Browning; daughter, Kabir Miller and husband Chase; brothers-in-law, Bud Clay and Fred Clay; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Browning and Jessie Sanders Browning; brother, Greg Browning; parents-in-law, Olean Clay and Toad Clay.

Bob was the Louisiana High school LHSAA Assignment Secretary for thirty years. He also was a referee for college basketball for many years. Bob enjoyed his time as and was a member of Gideon’s International. He was a skilled and avid golfer in his free time. Bob served as the Southwest Regional Commissioner for Babe Ruth Baseball. Bob is a University Graduate of Arkansas, Class of 1975 with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Bob will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Much loved, he will never be forgotten.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.