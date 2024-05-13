Robert “Bob” Eugene Brierre, age 91, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, May 9, 2024 at his residence. He was a native of New Orleans and longtime resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Thursday, May 16, 2024 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakelawn Metairie Cemetery.

Bob is survived by his sons, Robert Brierre, Jr., Richard Brierre (Kim); daughters, Denise Turner (Craig), Patrice Theriot (Konrad), Lisa Kirkwood (Robert); Bob was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, with 3 more on the way; sister-in-law, Joy Horton (William); two nephews and one niece.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Meridier Brierre; his parents, Henry and Hilda Brierre; daughter-in-law, Susan Thibodeaux Brierre; mother and father-in-law,Wilfred and Olga Meridier; brother-in-law, Rev. Wilfred Meridier; sister-in-law, Sr. Anne Meridier CSJ.

Bob was a caring soul who loved his afternoon scotch while watching the ducks and birds in his yard. He was an Army veteran and parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church where he volunteered for many years. He was blessed with a beautiful family, married many years, he loved his wife and children, but above all adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anyone who knew him, knew he loved the LSU Tigers, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We love you, PawPaw.

We would like to thank the care givers, Haydel Family Clinic and Haydel Memorial Hospice for the care and love shown to our father.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation of St. Joseph Wichita Center Sisters, 3700 E. Lincoln St.Wichita, KS 67218 C/O Sr. Mary Anne Hebert, CSJ.