Robert “Bob” John Voros Sr.

Robert “Bob” J. Voros, Sr., 86, a native of Duquesne, PA and a resident of Luling, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Luling, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Private burial will be at a later date at Port Hudson National Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Sue Candies (Jerry), Robert “Rob” Voros, Jr. (Emily) and Sandy Johnson (Jeff); grandchildren, Brianne Voros, Marissa Voros Prieto (Al), Eli Johnson (Heather), Emmet Johnson (Bailey) and Dalton Candies (Dixie); great grandchildren, Remi and Abel and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Voros; parents, Colman and Bessie Voros; brother, Alex and Colman Voros and sister, Helen Toth and Clara Sebula.

Bob was a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus, helped with Senior and Special Olympics and a mentor for St. Charles Schools. He was also a Ham and Mars Radio Operator. He sailed the 7 seas on an Icebreaker.

