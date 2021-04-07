Robert “Bobby” Marmande, Sr.

February 6, 1922 – April 6, 2021

Robert “Bobby” Henry Marmande, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021 at 5:30am. Mr. Marmande was a native of Theriot, LA and a resident of Houma, LA

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Eloi Catholic Church beginning at 11:00am. Burial will follow church services in St. Eloi Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Bobby is survived by his children, Robert Marmande Jr. (Gail), Janice Albright (Larry), Carolyn Marmande (Cindy), Myrn Theriot (Jerry), Joan Blouin (Mike); loving grandchildren, Shawny Burgard, Nicole Duet, Hilary Rosa, Jean Paul Theriot, Megan Bailey, Courteny Albright, Zac Love, Brittany Courtenay, Angelle Theriot, Michael Blouin, Laura Blouin; many loving great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Bobby is preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-five years, Myrn Henley Marmande; parents, John and Bertha Dumoit Marmande; grandson, Rene Theriot; brothers, John Marmande, Charles Marmande, Donald Marmande; and sisters, Estelle Chauvin, Helen Richard, Bertha Lanoix.

Bobby was past President of the Chamber of Commerce, past President of Houma Rotary, served his community on the Police Jury. He also served the Parish of St. Eloi as a Knight of Columbus, past President of South Terrebonne Parish Tidewater Management and Conservation District. Bobby was past owner of Dolphin Services.

Bobby proudly served his country as a Veteran of the United States Naval Air Corp.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Suites of Sugar Mill Point of Houma for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot, LA.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bobby Marmande.