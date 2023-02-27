Robert “Bobby” Ugas, age 45, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023. He was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Bobby is survived by his loving daughters, Autumn and Alexis Ugas; grandson, Ashton Michael Henn; mother, Eva Luke Verdun and husband Glenn; father, Rickey Ugas and late stepmother Sharon; brothers, R.J. Ugas and wife Taryn, Dylan Soudelier, Derrick Verdun; sister, Hope Dukes Murdock; nieces, Lindsey Ugas, Edyn Soudelier; nephews, Hayden and Collin Ugas; maternal grandparents, Sherill and Winona Luke.

Bobby is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Cecil and Bettie Ugas.

Bobby was a loving and caring father and son. He was a talented singer and in his younger days he was well known in the marching band at Ellender High School. He will be missed by his charm, smile, and quick wit. May his love for his family continue in their hearts and in his music. May he rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

