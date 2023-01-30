Robert Bruce Butler III

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Robert B. (Bob) Butler III, loving husband and father, passed away at age 84.

Bob was born on November 6, 1938, in Houma, Louisiana, to Robert Butler II and Alma (Wall) Butler as the oldest of three children. Active in scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was the first boy scout in Terrebonne Parish to receive the Order of the Arrow’s highest award, the Vigil Honor. He earned a BS in Physics and a law degree from LSU – graduating top of his class in both pursuits. In 1963, he married Margie Norris of West Monroe and reared two children, Laurie and Douglas.

He built a successful law practice in Houma that spanned more than three decades. During this time, he was also heavily involved in his community serving in leadership roles with numerous civic and charitable organizations including Rotary, the Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Boy Scouts, the American Legion, and the Houma 1st United Methodist Church.

Following the death of his first wife, he was remarried to Fay Plauche of Harahan in 2008. Together they moved to Baton Rouge, where he lived until his death. He enjoyed painting, traveling, music, swimming in his pool, and his greatest passion – reading. He was an avid learner studying all manner of subjects including economics, philosophy, languages, art, religion, and more. He was generous and compassionate to family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Alma, his sister, Karen Butler O’Neal, and his first wife, Margie. He is survived by his wife Fay, sister Carole Butler Horn and husband Jack Horn, his daughter, Laurie Butler Allen and husband Phillip Allen, his son Douglas Glenn Butler and wife Pilar Araujo Butler, and three grandchildren – Claire Allen Dean, Rachel Allen Milazzo, and Ian Alejandro Butler.

Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 9:00 a.m., until the Masonic Ceremony at 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Childfund.org or SmileTrain.org.