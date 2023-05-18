Robert Francis Blanchard, 60, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM. Born March 4, 1963, he was a native and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 8:30 AM until service time at Saint Philomena Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Philomena Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Caroline Gros Blanchard; children, Katie Pipsair (Kai), Joshua Blanchard (Britany); grandchildren, Sylvia Pipsair, Elaine and Jameson Blanchard; siblings, Nolan A. Blanchard, Jr. (Kim), Steven J. Blanchard, David P. Blanchard.

He is preceded in death by his father, Nolan Blanchard, Sr.; mother, Marion Arboneaux Blanchard.

He enjoyed running, fishing, crabbing and gardening and his greatest love was his family, especially his grandkids. He was a great husband, father, brother and PawPaw.

The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Hebert and the nurses and staff of Thibodaux Cancer Center for their care as well as their family and friends for their prayers and support.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.