Robert John Pellegrin

Robert “Bobby” John Pellegrin, Sr., 74, a native of Mamou and a resident of Montegut, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023.

A Graveside Service will be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his children, Laura Ledet, Betty Pellegrin, and Patrick Pellegrin; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Virginia “Jenny” Bergeron Pellegrin; sons, Robert “Bobby John” Pellegrin, Jr., Riley Joseph Pellegrin, and Daniel Joseph Pellegrin; great-grandchild, M.J.; parents, Albert Pellegrin, Sr. and Leoncie C. Pellegrin; and siblings, Albert Pellegrin, Jr., Jessie Pellegrin, Ebert Pellegrin, James Pellegrin, Linwood Liner, Jeanette LeBouef, Margie Dupre, and Leola Benoit.

