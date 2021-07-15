Robert John Porche Jr.

February 5, 1965 – July 11, 2021

Robert J. Porche Jr., 56, a native and resident of Houma, La, was born on February 5, 1965 and passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, from 5:00 pm till 9:00 pm with the funeral service at 7:00 pm. The burial will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Francis Cemetery #2 at 9:30 am.

He is survived by his parents Robert and Emma Lee Porche; brother, Claude Porche and wife Robin Porche; sister, Hannah Porche, Chihuahua, Molly; nieces, Cara Porche, Eliana Porche, Bella, and Izzy; nephews, Codey Porche and Austin Felarise; aunts and uncles, Ellen Boudreaux and Jay Herbert, Jeannie and Larry Theriot, Leonce and Jessica Porche, Connie Le Compte, Cristal A. Lupo, Cody and Margaret Marcel, Shane and Tammy Marcel, Arty Marcel, Troy and Melissa Marcel, Wayne Scott, Rose and Sal Billiot, and Louie and Ken Porado.

He is preceded in death by his grand parents Leonce and Mary Porche and Claude and Carrie Le Compte; aunts and uncles, Ray Le Compte Sr., Ronald and Joyce Marcel, Bonnie Lapeyrouse, Bob and Claudia Belinski, Butch and Lou Jean Boudreaux, Howard and Ruby Duplantis, Harold and Nell Domangue, and Bill and Annamae Le Compte.

Samart Funeral Home, West park is in charge of the arrangements.