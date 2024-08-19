David Paul GrosAugust 19, 2024
Robert Joseph Terrebonne, 89, died Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 11:00 PM. Born March 10, 1935 he was a native of New Iberia, LA, longtime resident of Mandeville, LA and current resident of Thibodaux, LA.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Darden Terrebonne; sons, Tyler John Terrebonne (Jennifer), Troy Pierce Terrebonne; grandchildren, Olivia Grace Terrebonne, Jonathon Ryan and Jordan Alfred.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Robyn Terrebonne Alfred; parents, Robert Joseph Terrebonne and Lelia Granger Terrebonne.
A private burial will be held.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.