August 11, 1945 ~ April 28, 2022

Robert Lee Ross, Sr., 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, LA passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Southdown Cemetery.

Memories of Robert will forever remain in the heart of his wife, Carolyn Diggs Ross. Son, Robert Lee (Shewanda) Ross, Jr., and daughters, Karen R. (Daniel) Rodriguez and Theresa R. (Fabian) Byrd. Brother, James Ross and sisters, Carrie Owens, Donna Johnson and Bettie Lou Williams. Twenty grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah Ross, Jr., and Getrude Ross. Sons, Jason and Timothy Ross. Brothers, Elijah Ross III, Louis Ross and sister, Cora Lee Ross.