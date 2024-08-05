Robert Leon Pugh, a longtime member of the Houma community, passed away quietly in the presence of his brother at the University Medical Center in New Orleans on July 25, 2024, prior to donating his organs to help others.

He was born in Houma, LA on November 24, 1965, to parents Geraldine Jane King Pugh and Franklin Dee Pugh, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Houma except for the 3-years he recently spent in Anchorage, Alaska.

Robert graduated from South Terrebonne High School in 1984 and subsequently attended the Baton Rouge School of Computers in 1985. Later he worked at Chabert Medical Center.

In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and amazingly handmade about five cast nets most of which he gave away as gifts. However, in more recent times his passion was handmaking fishing lures, handmaking leather crafts, squirrel watching, and an occasional fishing trip. He enjoyed attending the large family reunions we had in the past that often included well over 100 extended family members and friends over the years.

Robert is survived by his brother, Franklin Pugh, Jr.; and Frank, Jr.’s wife Oksana V. Pugh. He is also survived by his nieces, Katherine “Kat” Victoria Pugh, and Elizabeth “Liza” Marie Pugh.

Robert is now reunited with his parents, Franklin Dee Pugh, Sr. and Geraldine Jane King Pugh; grandparents William and Nettie King, Willie and Ila Pugh; aunts and uncles on the King side – Delores “Doe Doe”, Travis “Boat”, Hoffman, Alice, Vernal, Dorothy “Dot”, Steve “Big Steve”, Earl, Elphie, Phyllis, William “Bill”, Gordon, Thomas “Tommy”, and Sheila; and aunts and uncles on the Pugh side – Cleo, Gary, Marvin “Dobie”, Virgil, Mary, Luther, Creaner, Herky, Willie, and Dorothy; and countless cousins.

Robert’s remains will be cremated, marking the final journey of his physical being. His spirit and impact on the lives he touched will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those privileged to have known him.

Relatives and friends will be invited to attend his celebration of life which will be held at a later date at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Houma. Please check back later for details.

Robert Pugh will be deeply missed by his family and all whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace.