Robert “Robbie” Biggs Sr., 84, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the memorial service to begin at 11am, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Biggs; son, Robert Biggs Jr. and wife Elaine; daughter, Sharon Pellegrin; grandchildren, Kayla Cruz, Christine Pellegrin, Courtney Pellegrin; Korihn Scott and husband Joseph, Sydney Parfait Loupe and wife Lauren, and Robin Biggs; great grandchildren, Aliyah Cruz, Brynan Cruz, Charlie Scott, Chloe Pellegrin, Kaiyah Pellegrin, and Rowan Loupe; sisters in law, Judy Biggs, Jill Biggs, Debbie Jackson and partner Kim Cortez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, S.C. “Sally” Biggs and Anne Biggs; brothers, Blake and Pat Biggs; sister Sally Ann Carter and husband Jim.

Robbie enjoyed spending his time shrimping, fishing, and hunting. When he wasn’t in the great outdoors or on the water, you could find him at the truck stop casino enjoying his $20 cup of coffee while he gambled. Though he stayed active, he was never too busy to share his love of life with family, friends, and his beloved cats and dogs, Mylo, Kitten, Rex, and Minx. Robbie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His memory will live on by those who love him, always and forever.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the 5th floor and ICU nursing staff of TGMC.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.