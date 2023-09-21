Robert Roddy

Today we mourn the passing of our dear friend Bobby Roddy. His kind spirit and zeal to know more of Christ was an inspiration to myself and all who knew him. We are all the better for the brief time he spent with us at Coteau Baptist Chruch.

This new year January 1st, at the age of 70 Bobby Roddy along with his sweet sister Anne prayed to receive Christ as his Savior. I remember the excitement on his face as he would talk to us about how Christ had changed his life forever. Today at 71 Bobby stands in the presence of his Lord and celebrates the eternal life received that blessed day.

They say that the chances of achieving salvation is small once you pass a certain age. Bobby reminds us that no matter your age or how many years you’ve lost the heart of God still reaches for you. Yours is simply to receive His free gift.

Our hearts ache today but our loss is his gain. Streets of Gold…a heavenly choir or angels…Jesus next to His Father on the throne…Bobby is part of that at this very moment and one day we will be as well.

May God’s peace surround you as you adjust to this great loss. The same God that now holds Bobby in His hand is with you also.

Tribute written by, Jon Williams

A lifelong resident of Houma, Bobby is survived by his sister, Hazel Anne Roddy Marcantel and husband, Terry Marcantel; and preceded in death by his parents, Donald Joseph Roddy and Olga Darsey Roddy; brothers, Arnold James Roddy and wife, Marie L. Roddy, Donald Joseph “Penny” Roddy, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Coteau Baptist Church, 2066 Coteau Rd., Houma from 9:00 am until funeral time. A celebration of Bobby’s life will begin at 11:00 am at the church. Reverend Wayne Hunt will conduct the funeral services. Burial will follow in St. Francis DeSales Cemetery No.1 in Houma.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coteau Baptist Church music choir.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.