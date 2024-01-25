Robert Wade Calcote passed away on January 20,2024 surrounded by his wife and children.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Denise Calcote; his 3 absolutely amazing children and their spouses, Mathew Calcote (Sharon), Ashley Ockman, and Christopher Calcote (Celeste); his 6 incredibly awesome grandchildren, Camryn and Matelyn Calcote, Jeremy, Josephine, Ella Ockman, and Mathias Calcote; siblings, David Jarrod Baker (Jane), Renee Blanchard (Patrick), and Alyda Mire (Travis);

his godchild Jada, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wade is preceded in death by his parents, Allen Oncale and Lynda Rose Steen Oncale; grandparents Estus and Mini Ola Steen; his favorite brother-in-law, Leroy Blanchard; best friend, Ronny “Potat” Thibodaux and his beloved dog Paco.

Wade enjoyed car racing, working with his hands, fishing at the camp in Pointe Aux Chene, spending time with his children, playing and drawing with grandchildren, Alabama Football “Roll Tide,” and most of all raising hell wherever he went!

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ochsner Medical Neuro ICU, especially Sarah Elliot, his ICU nurse who went above and beyond!

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you take a moment to slow down. Spend a day with your loved ones doing what you enjoy. We recommend fishing or going to the racetrack.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.