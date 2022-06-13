November 3, 1964 – June 7, 2022

Robert Wayne Evans, 57, a native of Coushatta and resident of Houma, passed away on June 7, 2022.

He is survived by his nephew, Tyler James Evans-Chaisson; niece, Taylor Chaisson; care taker and brother in law, Autry Chaisson; and cousin, Tammy Sanchez.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Tulane Evans; and twin sister, Brenda Elaine Evans-Chaisson.

Robert enjoyed collecting model cars, listening to rock & roll music, and he also enjoyed guns and classic cars.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.