Robert Wayne Gingrich, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 29, 2023, one day before his 96th birthday.

Loving husband of fifty years, he is preceded in death by his wife, Florence Ordoyne Gingrich.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda, grandchildren, Justin and Margaret, and great-grandson, Wyatt.

Robert was raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan where he attended the University of Michigan, earning a Masters Degree in Geology. His job in oil exploration brought him to Thibodaux in the 1950’s and he fell in love with the area. Upon retirement and after extensive travel, he brought his wife Flo, a Thibodaux native, back home in the early 80’s.

Robert served in the Army Air Corps during the last part of WWII. He was an amazing and generous father, truly a special man and will be sorely missed.

On his instructions, there will be no services.