October 17, 1933 – August 25, 2021

Roberta LeBoeuf Baio, 87, a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, passed away on August 25, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Michael Baio and daughter, Stacy Baio Picou (Chris); grandchildren, Kaci Baio Bailey (Shane), Toni Anne Baio Knight (Travis), Victoria Picou Koster (Zachary), and Elizabeth Picou Corte (Justin); great grandchildren, Olivia Baio, Audrey, Joylyn, Jonah Bailey, Jackson Knight, Peter Corte, Hannah and Joseph Koster; and sister, Carla LeBoeuf Dupre (Glenn).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse “Al” Baio; parents, Louis and Ruby LeBoeuf; sisters, Gloria Davis and Myra LeBlanc.

The family would like to thank Chabert Emergency and Radiology departments, and Ochsner Nero Critical Care Unit and staff.

Services are pending at this time. Please check back for updates.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.