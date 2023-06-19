Roberta Pickett Rink, 90, died Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:45 am. Born October 24, 1932 she was a native of Austin, Texas and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following in St. James Chapel Mausoleum.

She is survived by her children, Norbert Rink, Jr. (Gail), Johnny Rink, Barbara Bourgeois (Edmond), Larry Rink, Sr. (Bonnie), David Rink, Sr. (Susan), Carolyn Benoit (Jack), Marilyn Sanchez (Clayton), Judy Ordoyne (Murphy), Gary Rink (Lorrie), Ethel Fogle (Floyd), Connie Bonvillain (Timmy); 21 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Rink, Sr.; parents, Johnny and Ethel Pickett; sons, Danny Rink, Sr. and Eugen Rink; siblings, Billie May Pickett, Wilbur Leon Pickett, Albert Pickett; grandson, Larry Rink, Jr. ; great grandson, Devin Blaike.

She loved shopping for clothes all in the color red.

The family would like to thank Assumption Parish Nursing Home, St. Joseph Hospice and nurse Abby Daigle.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.