Robin Johnson

Robin D. Johnson, 68, died Friday, August 2, 2024 at 5:59 PM. Born January 13, 1956 she was a native of Crowley and resident of Thibodaux.

Private services to be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughters, Angelia Arcement (Drew), Chelsea LeBlanc (Blake); son, Aaron Schexnayder (Cagney); grandchildren, Alyssa, Keaton and Aiden Arcement, Odin Schexnayder, Stella and Wyatt LeBlanc; sister, Gladys Horn (Leroy); nieces and nephews, James “Jimmy” Thomason (Carol), Richard “Ricky” Horn (April), Kimberly “Kim” Cortez (Jessie) and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Stella Dyson Johnson; brother; Jesse E. Johnson, Jr.; sister, Linda Thomason; niece, Tracy Dufrene.