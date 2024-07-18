Robin Roberts Gilmore, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Many will remember him for his generous spirit and his willingness to help others.

Robin is survived by his loving wife, Kay Gilmore. He is also survived by his family: daughter Amelia Gilmore and her husband Alec Bourgeois, along with their daughter Eleanor; and daughter Hannah Rizzo and her husband A.J. Rizzo, along with their children Olivia and Everett.

Robin’s energy, wisdom, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of devotion to family and friendship will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.

Please join us for a memorial service celebrating his life on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the memorial service at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity in his name and memory.