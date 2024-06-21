Rocky Alan Barrois Sr., age 63, a native of Venice, LA and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, June 17, 2024 at 9:16pm.

A memorial service will be given to celebrate Rocky’s life at a later date.

Rocky is survived by his loving family; his wife, Donna Pellegrin Barrois; father, Jerrod Barrois Sr. (Brenda); daughters, Kasey Barrois, Heidi Bruce (Ross), Erica Christoff (Rob), Heidi Broussard, Kimberly Rivere (Jared); sons, Rocky Barrois Jr. (Lisa), Brandon Barrois (Liz), Terry Broussard (Dawn); grandchildren, Jacob Danos (Chloe), Sidney Bruce, Jaevyn Bruce, Ryder Bruce, Ian Barrois, Gage Gregoire, Braeden Manchester, and Harrison Christoff, Katherine Christoff, Anna Barrois, Alayah Bruce, Chloe Broussard, Delilah Rivere; great-grandson, Jonas Danos; brothers, Jerrod Barrois Jr. (Tammy), Tracy Barrois (Lorri), Michael Barrois, Jerrod Barrois III; sister, Connie Barrois Pierce; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Rocky is preceded in passing by his mother, Patricia Navarre Barrois; maternal grandparents, Lawrence Navarre and Rita Navarre; and paternal grandparents, George Barrois and Adele Smith Barrois.

Rocky was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchild. He also loved his “furbabies,” who he treated like his children. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching ballgames, especially the Saints and LSU. He loved to work in his garden and support his local farming community. He was also a skilled carpenter and loved to work on his many projects.

He was a hero in life and in passing; he was a donor and many lives will be saved by his generous and selfless contribution.

He will be greatly missed by his many family and friends, whom he cherished throughout his life.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at TGMC in the CCU. The family would like to give special thanks to his day nurse Angelle for the love and care given to Rocky and family.

