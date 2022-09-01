Roddy Peter Chiasson

September 1, 2022
September 1, 2022

March 16, 1960  –  August 27, 2022



Coach Roddy Chiasson, 62, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kim Montz Chiasson; children, Zac Faucheaux and wife Morgan, Lauren Melancon, Bryce Chiasson and wife Lauren, Nicholas “Nick” Broussard, Sydni Naquin and husband Parker, and Jackson Chiasson; grandchildren, Jackson Faucheaux and Spencer Naquin; siblings, Huey E. Chiasson Jr. and wife Theresa, Jerry Chiasson, and Janice Constant and husband Donald; thirteen nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Huey E. Chiasson Sr. and Barbara “Bobbie” LeBlanc Chiasson; brother, Rene Paul Chiasson; sister-in-law, Geri Gros Chiasson.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made payable to Thibodaux High School Athletics with a memo of “in memory of Coach Roddy.”

