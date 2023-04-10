Rodney Dale Davis, 63, of Houma, passed away on April 6, 2023.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the service to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie M. Davis; daughter, Melanie Schaubhut; extended family members, Angela Toups and Husband Corey Toups, Lisa Trahan and companion Janet Couville, Auther Hebert and wife Kim, John Hebert and wife Lou, and Kimberly Hebert; brothers, Larry Davis and wife Holly, and Tommy Davis and wife Theresa; 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Davis; mother, Gloria Himel and extended father Earl Himel; brothers, Dusty Davis and baby Alfred Wayne Davis.

Rodney enjoyed fishing and spending his time with his family. He lived life to the fullest as a loving and compassionate person who was always willing to help others. He was a beloved husband, father, grand and great grandfather, son and brother who will be missed greatly and never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.