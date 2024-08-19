Rodney P. Matherne

Rodney P. Matherne, 63, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on August 14, 2024.


 

Services are currently pending.

He is survived by his wife, Gussie Matherne; stepsons, Lawrence and Jobie Guise; stepdaughters, Christie Guise and Elizabeth Roller; grandchildren, Bre’Nee, Nathan, Brady, Kyler, Kynzlee, Kynden, and Amelia; brothers, Roddie Matherne (Christine) and Warren Matherne (Mary); and sister, Evelyn Jarrell (Buster).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Laura Matherne; brother, Terry Matherne; and sister, Gay Marie Matherne.


In lieu of flowers, if any family or friends would like to make a contribution towards Rodney’s services, they may send a donation to Samart Funeral Home or to his immediate family.

 

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

 

