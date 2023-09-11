Rodney Paul Simoneaux, Jr., 47, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Landry; son, Austin Simoneaux; daughters, Destiny Simoneaux, Allie Simoneaux, and Joelyn Landry; sister, Courtney Stone (Terry); granddaughter, Paisley Blanchard; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney Simoneaux, Sr. and Jeanine Andre Simoneaux; grandparents, Anna Mae Simoneaux and Aubert “Ike” Simoneaux, Jeanne Boudreaux Andre and Arthur Andre, Jr.; uncles, Arthur Andre, III and Gene “Mike” Andre; cousins, Jody Andre and Jeanine Andre.

Rodney loved fishing, football, spending time outdoors, and was an advocate for Children’s Water Safety Awareness. He was a devoted family man who loved his wife, children, and granddaughter wholeheartedly, which Paisley was said to be his eyes. Rodney was a hard worker and very passionate in all he did, always going above and beyond to help anyone in need. His spending time with friends and to be known as the “life of the party” he lived his life to the fullest, befriending anyone and everyone he encountered. He loved deeply and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

