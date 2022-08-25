Roland Billiot

October 21, 1950 – August 19, 2022

Roland Nolan Billiot, 71, resident of Terrebonne Parish, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to all passed away on August 19, 2022.

He is survived by his daughters, Robin Lotman, Toni Hall, Candy Trahan; son-in-law, John Hall; daughter-in-law, Tanya Billiot; grandchildren, Felicity, D.J., Josh, Tyler, Mandy, Cassie, Brooke, Zack, Chelsie, Charles; grandson-in-law, Melvin; sisters, Rose Linton, Amy Bergeron, Martha “Blackie” Billiot; brother, Robert ‘Hoggy” Billiot; brother-in-law, Michael Linton; sister-in-law, Gwen Billiot and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Bootsie” Billiot; son, Woodrow Doles; parents, Nolan and Marie Parfait Billiot; sisters, Marie “Yonnie” Hazel Lovell, Rita “Nego” Billiot, Cecile Boudreaux, Sarah Robling and brothers, Paul Julius Billiot, Leroy Billiot and Leffery Billiot.

Please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park in Gray. The Memorial Service will be held from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the St. Bridget Church Cemetery.