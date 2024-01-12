Barbara Ann Fanguy KlingmanJanuary 12, 2024
Jules Anthony HebertJanuary 12, 2024
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home.
He is survived by father, Elroy James Faul; siblings, Keith Faul (Andrea’), Debra Faul (Albert Daigle); nieces and nephews, Ashley Faul, Michael Faul (Chelsea), Alicia Blanchard, Ariana Amedee and numerous great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Faye Guillory Faul; brother, Charles Michael Faul; first wife, Katheryn Suzanne Faul.
He enjoyed music, working on vehicles, but most of all sending time with his family. He loved being a mentor and uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roland Dale Faul, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.