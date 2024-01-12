Roland Dale Faul, 46, died Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 11:21 pm. Born August 16, 1977 he was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home.

He is survived by father, Elroy James Faul; siblings, Keith Faul (Andrea’), Debra Faul (Albert Daigle); nieces and nephews, Ashley Faul, Michael Faul (Chelsea), Alicia Blanchard, Ariana Amedee and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Faye Guillory Faul; brother, Charles Michael Faul; first wife, Katheryn Suzanne Faul.

He enjoyed music, working on vehicles, but most of all sending time with his family. He loved being a mentor and uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

